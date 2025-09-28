Vijay was supposed to come at 12, but arrived at 7.40 PM; people waited under hot sun: DGP

The death toll from the stampede at actor Vijay’s public rally in Karur has climbed to 38, Director General of Police (DGP) G. Venkataraman said on Sunday.

Briefing reporters in the morning, the state’s top police officer said the crowd had swelled due to the actor-politician’s delayed arrival, leaving thousands of people waiting for hours in the hot sun without adequate food or water.

"An unfortunate incident happened; a regrettable one. As per latest information, 38 have persons have died. They are 12 men, 16 women and 10 children," he said in an early morning briefing.

According to him, a surge occurred after the official handle of Vijay’s Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) party announced on social media that he would reach the venue by 12 noon.

“Permission had been sought to hold the meeting between 3 pm and 10 pm. The TVK account mentioned that he would come at 12, and people began gathering from 11 am. He eventually arrived at 7.40 pm. In the meantime, they had little food and water under the scorching sun,” the DGP said.

He clarified that the police were not attributing blame but were presenting facts. “At one point, Vijay was warmly welcomed, and a huge crowd followed him. He was escorted safely to the venue. He also appreciated the police, but the crowd kept swelling,” he added.

While organisers had anticipated around 10,000 attendees, nearly 27,000 people turned up, Venkataraman said. The police had planned for a turnout of about 20,000.

Asked about reports that only 500 personnel were deployed, he responded that the venue was on a public road. “If more police had been stationed, there would not have been enough space for people,” he explained.

A bereaved family member of one of the victims, who died after a stampede at actor-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday, mourns outside the mortuary at the Government Hospital, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. The toll from the stampede has risen to 38, Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkataraman said.

Two days earlier, a major political rally — apparently referring to an AIADMK meeting — had also been held in the town, he pointed out.

On whether there had been a security lapse, the DGP noted that the government had already ordered a Commission of Inquiry to examine the causes. “Organisers were clearly informed about possible crowd issues. The police are only additional support — it is not possible to post extra numbers in anticipation of such a surge,” he said.

Currently, ADGP (Law and Order) Davidson Devasirvatham, three Inspectors General, two DIGs, 10 Superintendents of Police and around 2,000 personnel have been deployed in Karur to manage the situation, he added.

(Inputs from PTI)