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regular-article-logo Friday, 27 March 2026

Vijay to unveil TVK candidates for Tamil Nadu Assembly elections on March 29

Vijay will introduce the candidates for all 234 TN seats and the 30 constituencies in Puducherry in that meeting, party general secretary N. Anand said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 27.03.26, 09:33 PM
Actor and TVK chief Vijay

Actor and TVK chief Vijay PTI

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to formally present his party’s electoral line-up on March 29, marking a key step for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) ahead of the Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The announcement came through a statement issued by party general secretary N. Anand on Friday. The event will take place at a city hotel during a meeting of TVK’s state-level functionaries.

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Vijay will introduce the candidates for all 234 TN seats and the 30 constituencies in Puducherry in that meeting, Anand said.

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Tamil Nadu will vote across 234 constituencies on April 23, while Puducherry’s 30-seat Assembly will go to the polls earlier, on April 9. TVK has already declared its candidates for Puducherry.

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