Video of Bill Gates at Kashi Vishwanath Temple goes viral, fact check finds it fake

The post quickly gained traction with over 9,60,000 views

PTI Published 16.01.25, 07:53 PM
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a tea seller famously known as Dolly Chaiwala at his tea stall.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates with a tea seller famously known as Dolly Chaiwala at his tea stall. PTI

A video of a man was recently shared by social media users claiming it was Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates recently visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi. Some users also claimed it was Gates visiting the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

However, a PTI Fact Check investigation found the claim to be false. The man in the video was not Gates but a a foreign tourist.

On January 14, an X user posted the video with the caption, “World's richest man Bill Gates comes under the divine shelter of Baba Kashi Vishwanath.” The post quickly gained traction with over 9,60,000 views and many other users sharing the video with the same claim believing it to be true.

Using Google Keyword search, PTI Fact Check ran multiple keyword searches but did not find any substantial news report regarding Gates visiting India anytime recently.

However, there was a blog post by Gates, published on his website, Gates Notes, on March 5, 2024, in which he had shared his experience visiting India that month. “I found inspiration in India,” read the title of the blog post.

The Desk contacted the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to further corroborate the claim. The Media Relations Department of the Gates Foundation told PTI Fact Check in an email that "This claim is false." The Desk further geolocated a keyframe of the video and found that it was from Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi.

PTI Fact Check convulsively debunked the claim, establishing that the man seen in the video was falsely identified as former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

