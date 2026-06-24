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regular-article-logo Wednesday, 24 June 2026

Varanasi police arrest five for cooking chicken and consuming beer on Ganga boat

Dasasvamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said that following an investigation, the individuals involved were identified, sent to jail, and the boat was seized

PTI Published 24.06.26, 01:05 PM
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Representational image File picture

Five people were arrested after a video allegedly showing them cooking chicken and consuming beer on a boat in the middle of the Ganga river in Varanasi went viral on social media, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Dasasvamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said that following an investigation, the individuals involved were identified, sent to jail, and the boat was seized.

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The arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Ajay Sahni, Arun Kumar Sahni, Anurag Nishad and Rahul Sahni. All are aged between 25 and 32 years, police said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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