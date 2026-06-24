Varanasi police arrest five for cooking chicken and consuming beer on Ganga boat

Five people were arrested after a video allegedly showing them cooking chicken and consuming beer on a boat in the middle of the Ganga river in Varanasi went viral on social media, a police officer said on Tuesday.

Dasasvamedh ACP Atul Anjan Tripathi said that following an investigation, the individuals involved were identified, sent to jail, and the boat was seized.

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The arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Ajay Sahni, Arun Kumar Sahni, Anurag Nishad and Rahul Sahni. All are aged between 25 and 32 years, police said.

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