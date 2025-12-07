MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 07 December 2025

Varanasi cricket coach arrested for allegedly sodomising two minor boys

Based on a complaint lodged by the boys' families, a case was registered against coach Murarilal on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 07.12.25, 11:01 AM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A 45-year-old cricket coach has been arrested in Varanasi for allegedly sodomising two minor boys, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the boys' families, a case was registered against coach Murarilal on Saturday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The accused was arrested soon after,” police said. According to Bhelupur Additional Commissioner of Police Gaurav Kumar, the parents reported that the boys, aged 14 and 15, used to train under Murarilal.

Also Read

The accused first allegedly assaulted one boy in Lucknow on the pretext of conducting medical tests for Under-14 team selection. Later, he assaulted the second boy repeatedly for three days, the ACP said.

The matter came to light after one of the boys fell ill and was admitted to a private hospital, where he disclosed the incident during a medical examination, officials said.

They said Murarilal, a divorcee, was arrested in 2021 by Lanka police “for sodomising children by promising to secure them admission in a Central school.”

RELATED TOPICS

Cricket Coach Sodomise
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Will India's largest hydroelectric power project put elephants at risk?

The showpiece project sits on an ‘an extremely crucial link’ in maintaining elephant habitats along the Himalayan foothills in the northeast. At its worst, the fallout could be catastrophic
A victim being rescued after a fire broke out following a cylinder blast at a nightclub late Saturday night, in North Goa, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

There was a sudden commotion as flames started erupting. Tourists got trapped along with staff

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT