Vantara acknowledges Supreme Court order, says it will cooperate with SIT in fact-finding inquiry

Reliance Foundation's zoological rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara, has said it will extend “full cooperation” to the apex court-appointed SIT set up to inquire into allegations of non-compliance of laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad.

On Monday, a bench of Justices Pankaj Mithal and P B Varale constituted the four-member SIT headed by former apex court judge J Chelameswar to inquire into certain allegations against the Jamnagar-based Vantara.

The top court was hearing two PILs that made allegations of irregularities at Vantara on the basis of reports in the media and social media and diverse complaints from NGOs and wildlife organisations relating to alleged non-compliance of laws and acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants.

“We acknowledge the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court with utmost regard. Vantara remains committed to transparency, compassion and full compliance with the law,” Vantara said in a statement.

“Our mission and focus continues to be the rescue, rehabilitation and care of animals. We will extend full cooperation to the Special Investigation Team and continue our work sincerely, always placing the welfare of animals at the heart of all our efforts,” it said.

It also urged that the process be allowed to take place without “speculation and in the best interest of the animals we serve”.

The apex court, in its order, however, had clarified that the order neither expresses any opinion on the allegations made in the petitions nor can it be construed to have cast any doubt on the functioning of any of the statutory authorities or the private respondent - Vantara.

The court said the SIT shall examine and submit its report on the acquisition of animals from India and abroad, particularly elephants, compliance with the Wild Life (Protection) Act and rules for zoos made thereunder, the International Convention on Trade of Endangered Species of Flora and Fauna (CITES), the import-export laws and other statutory requirements concerning the import and export of live animals.

