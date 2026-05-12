Kerala Congress chief minister deadlock deepens as high command steps in

The imbroglio over the appointment of Kerala’s new chief minister continued for the seventh day after the Assembly election results, prompting the Congress high command to initiate damage-control measures by summoning former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chiefs and working presidents to New Delhi.

The AICC leadership has decided to prevent any outbursts, if any, from the unsuccessful chief ministerial contenders and their supporters. At the same time, discussions over the next KPCC president have also begun, as incumbent chief Sunny Joseph — a senior MLA — is widely expected to be inducted into the new cabinet.

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In an embarrassment to the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Congress over the inordinate delay in choosing the chief minister.

Late on Monday, former KPCC presidents K. Muraleedharan, V.M. Sudheeran, Mullappally Ramachandran, K. Sudhakaran and M.M. Hassan, along with senior MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, were asked to reach New Delhi on Tuesday.