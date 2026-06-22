Nihang ‘attack’: Bar on internet, gatherings after hostage standoff in Uttarakhand

The Uttarakhand government has suspended Internet services and imposed prohibitory orders in Rudraprayag district and Karnaprayag in Chamoli district to prevent fresh flare-ups following the recent dispute between Nihang Sikhs and locals.

On June 17, a few Nihangs (a warrior sect) on their way back from Hemkund Sahib had allegedly attacked and injured four locals in Karnaprayag over a parking dispute. Four Nihangs were arrested on the same day and sent to judicial custody till June 30.

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On Saturday evening, friends of the arrested Nihangs allegedly stormed Gurudwara Langar Damdama Sahib in Rudraprayag’s Nagrasu and took a member of the shrine hostage over the gurudwara committee’s perceived lack of support for their peers in Karnaprayag. Nagrasu is 16km from Karnaprayag. Around 10 Nihangs are still inside the shrine, with talks with the administration to break the deadlock remaining inconclusive.

Alkesh Naudiyal, sub-divisional magistrate of Karnaprayag, told reporters that the Nihangs had planned rallies and protests in the town on Sunday against the June 17 incident. “We have imposed Section 163 of BNSS here to prevent the assembly of five or more people in a public place. Nobody is allowed to carry weapons that can threaten peace and harmony,” the SDM said.

An officer in Chamoli said Internet had been suspended in both Rudraprayag and Karnaprayag to curb the spread of misinformation. Paramilitary personnel have been deployed at all entry points to Karnaprayag and Nagrasu to thwart a planned march

by Nihangs.