India or China? Bangladesh goes neutral, Tarique Rahman pursues third-way diplomacy

The geography of any country’s Prime Minister’s inaugural foreign tour is rarely accidental.

For Tarique Rahman, who assumed office in February following the uprising of July 2024, the decision to begin his maiden overseas voyage in Kuala Lumpur rather than New Delhi or Beijing is perceived as a calculated piece of statecraft.

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Historically, an incoming leader in Dhaka has faced an immediate, binary dilemma: placate India or court China. To choose New Delhi is to acknowledge the permanent realities of a shared 4,000km border and deep-seated security dependencies; to choose Beijing is to signal a hunger for the infrastructure financing that has reshaped Bangladesh’s landscape over the past decade.

By bypassing both for Malaysia, Rahman has opted for a third-way opening, signalling a shift towards pragmatic transactionalism.

This choice is diplomacy stripped of grand geopolitical theatre and reduced to its raw economic essentials. Malaysia hosts hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi migrant workers whose remittances are a vital lifeline for Dhaka’s fragile foreign-exchange reserves.

The discussions in Kuala Lumpur — centring on recruitment protocols, worker welfare and a framework for a free-trade agreement — reflect a government focused on immediate domestic stability rather than regional posturing.

It is a workmanlike start, designed to signal that Bangladesh’s foreign policy under the new administration will be driven by commercial utility rather than ideological alignment.

By establishing a neutral baseline in Southeast Asia, Dhaka has attempted to insulate itself from the immediate pressures of the Sino-Indian rivalry.

Yet the true test of this new posture lies in the second leg of the itinerary: Beijing. From Malaysia, Rahman proceeds to China for high-level meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, alongside an appearance at the World Economic Forum’s Summer Davos in Dalian.

The substance here is heavy. The two nations are poised to sign up to 17 bilateral instruments, spanning action plans, protocols and investment frameworks. Most notable is the formal approval of a $340m Chinese-backed economic and industrial zone in Chittagong, projected to generate 1,00,000 jobs.

For an economy still

convalescing from the inflationary shocks and fiscal strain that marked the twilight of the Sheikh Hasina regime, such capital injections are non-negotiable.

Furthermore, the resurrection of talks over the long-stalled Teesta river management project — a perennial irritant in Dhaka’s relations with New Delhi — underlines Beijing’s willingness to step into strategic vacuums.

The economic rationale for the visit is ironclad: Bangladesh requires capital, market access and rapid employment generation to validate the political transition of 2024. China is uniquely positioned to provide all three.

However, viewing this trip solely through the lens of economic dependency misreads Dhaka’s broader intent. The administration’s emerging “Bangladesh First” doctrine seeks to reposition the country from a passive battleground for regional hegemons into an active, autonomous actor capable of balancing competing interests.

Predictably, this diplomatic arrangement has raised anxieties in New Delhi. Indian commentators and security analysts have viewed the itinerary with unconcealed scepticism, noting with unease that Rahman is visiting Beijing before setting foot in India.

In the hypersensitive ecosystem of South Asian geopolitics, such sequencing is easily misconstrued as a definitive strategic tilt towards China. This anxiety is compounded by recent bilateral friction.

Relationships between Dhaka and New Delhi have grown noticeably prickly since the 2024 uprising. Diplomatic protests over the brief detention of a senior Bangladeshi adviser at New Delhi airport, mutual recriminations over border management and alleged migrant “push-ins”, and the politically volatile presence of the ousted Sheikh Hasina on Indian soil have strained ties.

Many within Dhaka’s new political establishment interpret these episodes as evidence of Indian displeasure with the post-Hasina order. Yet to view Rahman’s tour as a permanent break from India is an oversimplification.

Geography dictates that India remains an indispensable partner for Bangladesh in terms of security, river-water sharing and regional trade. Dhaka cannot afford to alienate its giant neighbour any more than it can afford to turn away Chinese capital.

The inclusion of Malaysia as a buffer destination was precisely calculated to temper Indian anxieties, demonstrating that Dhaka is prioritising neutral economic space before engaging the regional giants.

Ultimately, Bangladesh’s new diplomatic playbook is not about switching allegiances, but about multiplying its options. The old binary of Indian security patronage versus Chinese economic largesse is being replaced by a more fragmented, multi-aligned approach to global affairs.

By charting a course through Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, Rahman is attempting to demonstrate that Bangladesh will no longer allow its foreign policy to be defined exclusively by the anxieties of its neighbours.