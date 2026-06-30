UP records fourth tiger casualty this year as injured big cat dies hours after villager attack in Kheri

An injured tiger has died in Uttar Pradesh's Kheri district, hours after it attacked a villager who inadvertently came close to the big cat unable to move while grazing cattle, a forest official said on Tuesday.

The tiger, which sustained serious injuries before the incident, attacked 55-year-old Kali Charan of Udaypur village in the South Kheri forest division on Monday evening.

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Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Tapas Mihir told PTI that Kali Charan is undergoing treatment at the Lucknow Medical College, where he is stated to be out of danger.

The DFO said forest teams launched an intensive combing operation after the tiger attack.

“The tiger was found in a critical condition about 100 metres from the site of the attack. It appeared unable to move because of its injuries,” Mihir said.

Veterinarian Nasir from the Kanpur Zoo was called to treat the animal, he said.

“But despite all our efforts, the tiger died late Monday night," the DFO said.

The carcass has been sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) in Bareilly for a post-mortem to ascertain the exact cause of death, he added.

It was the second tiger casualty within a week and the fourth so far this year in Uttar Pradesh.

On June 23, a four-year-old tigress died in the Majhgain range of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve buffer zone in Lakhimpur Kheri district, hours after being tranquillised and captured.

Initial findings from the IVRI indicated haemorrhagic gastritis and severe parasitic infestation as the probable cause of death. The detailed reports are awaited. On April 1, a tigress was run over by a train in the Mailani range of the Dudhwa buffer zone. Another tigress died during a territorial or mating conflict in the Majhgain range of on May 6.

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