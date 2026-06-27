Odisha launches 'Go East' platform to fast-track industrial growth

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday unveiled the “Go East” platform to accelerate industrialisation in Odisha.

Addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry-Eastern Regional Council meeting, Majhi said: “Go East stands for Government of Odisha-Eastern Investment Accelerator and Special Taskforce. It will work to attract investments by offering a dedicated facilitation mechanism, policy support and faster project implementation.”

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Stating that Odisha is poised to become the leading industrial destination in eastern India within the next five years, Majhi said: “Under the Go East policy, a special task force would be constituted. It would be tasked to expedite ongoing industrial projects and fast-track investment proposals.”

Majhi also announced that a dedicated Go East Cell would be established within the Industrial Promotion and Investment Corporation of Odisha (IPICOL). The cell would monitor the implementation of various projects and provide real-time tracking of investment approvals. “We will develop a Go-Swift model to fast-track the various projects,” the chief minister said.

Majhi’s announcement came at a time when the state is under criticism for failing to expedite industrial projects.

Majhi shared his vision for how Odisha plans to become a developed state by 2036, the year it will celebrate the centenary of its statehood. He also announced the amendments under IPR-2022 and said that economically backward districts, including Kalahandi, Balangir, Nuapada, Kandhamal, Gajapati, and Boudh, will receive attention under thrust sector status to promote non-mineral-based industries. Officials said as many as 15 districts will come under the thrust sector.

Residents of Kalahandi district have been agitating against mineral-based industries.

Majhi said that the state government has approved 477 industrial projects worth nearly ₹9.5 lakh crore after it came to power in June 2024. All these projects have the potential to generate employment for around six lakh people. “Of these, 12 projects involving investments exceeding ₹3.11 lakh crore have already reached the implementation stage. All these projects will be inaugurated shortly. It reflects the state’s ability not only to attract investments, but also to execute them in record time,” he said.

Odisha minister for industries, Sampad Chandra Swain, and additional chief secretary of the industry department, Hemant Sharam, also spoke on the occasion.