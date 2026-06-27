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regular-article-logo Saturday, 27 June 2026

Jailbreak aid finger at top cops as BJP MP Sujeet Kumar seeks action over Choudwar escape

In a complaint sent to Choudwar police, Kumar urged the inspector to treat it as an FIR and initiate action under law.

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.06.26, 10:00 AM
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BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar has sought police action against director-general (DG), Prisons and Correctional Services, Susant Kumar Nath, and Choudwar Circle Jail senior superintendent Sujit Kumar Raula, alleging they facilitated the escape of two hardcore undertrial prisoners from the jail.

In a complaint sent to Choudwar police, Kumar urged the inspector to treat it as an FIR and initiate action under law. He alleged cognisable offences including facilitating the escape, criminal conspiracy, suppression of facts, forgery of signatures, manipulation of documents, tampering with official records, misuse of official position and obstructing a fair investigation.

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According to the complaint, undertrials Subham alias Raja Sahani and Madhukanta Kumar alias Rana escaped from Choudwar Circle Jail on the intervening night of October 2, 2025 and October 3, 2025.

Citing judicial orders, official communications and other evidence, Kumar demanded an unbiased investigation and sought to be informed about the progress and outcome.

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