US has independent criminal justice: Eric Garcetti on proceedings against Adani

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti on Thursday declined to comment on the ongoing legal proceedings in the United States involving Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani and other executives.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Garcetti expressed optimism about continuing collaborations between the US and India to enhance capacity-building efforts in the region.

“No, I don't have any comment on that. Obviously, we have an independent criminal justice (system that is different) from our political (system). It's different than a lot of countries,” Garcetti said when asked about the Adani issue.

“We have had amazing partners with the great industrialists here, with the big companies. We have sometimes been funding directly, new factories, ports and other things," said Garcetti, who was named the 26th US Ambassador to India on March 15, 2023.

“And I would hope that that vision continues no matter what, because we are seeing a great new India being built. We are seeing a capacity of Indian companies to do that outside of India, whether it is in the region, in places like Sri Lanka or whether it is in the eastern coast of Africa,” he said.

“I would hope we keep our eye on the ball. That is the most important thing, of who has the capacity, how can we partner and ensure that (instead of) debt traps and state-based, you know, more autocratic visions, we have democratic-led industrialists from across both the nations,” he said.

US prosecutors have charged Adani for allegedly being involved in a scheme to bribe Indian officials with USD 265 million (around Rs 2,200 crore) in exchange for favourable solar power contracts.

The Adani Group has rejected the charges, calling them baseless and affirmed that the conglomerate complies with all laws.

