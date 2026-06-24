US ambassador Sergio Gor unveils 'Donald Trump Avenue' plaque in Hyderabad

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday unveiled a ceremonial plaque commemorating the renaming of a road adjoining the American Consulate here as "Donald Trump Avenue" after the US President.

The special designation by the Telangana government honours the United States of America and reflects Hyderabad's growing role as a cornerstone of US-India engagement, a release from the US Consulate General Hyderabad said.

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US Consulate Road, Financial District, Nanakramguda here has been renamed as "Donald Trump Avenue."

Gor and Vikramarka, presided over the Freedom 250 event to commemorate America's 250th anniversary of Independence here.

Gor underscoring the Hyderabad consular district's impressive contributions and continued relevance for strategic cooperation, said nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of US-Indo partnership more evident than in Hyderabad.

"From HITEC City to aerospace and defense, this region represents progress that is defining US-Indo bilateral momentum," Ambassador Gor said.

He further said he was deeply grateful to the Telangana government for naming the road as Donald Trump Avenue, a gesture that reflected the kind of strong, respectful partnership President Trump has championed for America.

"With our interim trade agreement and Mission India on track to bring over USD 20 billion of new investment to the United States, we are proving that America First does not mean America alone," Gor said.

Vikramarka congratulated the American people on the occasion of their 250th Independence Day, highlighting Telangana's role as a vital partner in the US-India relationship.

Presiding over her first Independence Day reception in Hyderabad, US Consul General Laura Williams hailed the region's pivotal role driving US-India technology cooperation.

Hyderabad's innovation ecosystem, spanning aerospace, defense, artificial intelligence, and biopharma across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, is shaping the global future, and the consulate is committed to ensuring the talent and ideas flow freely to fuel that growth, the Consul General said.