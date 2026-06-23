Cristiano Ronaldo creates history as first player to score at six editions of Fifa World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo finally found the back of the net again, scoring six minutes into Portugal's match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday in Houston to become the first player in history to score at six editions of the World Cup.

Joao Cancelo penetrated the right wing and sent in a cross that met Ronaldo's boot perfectly at the 6-yard line for a one-timer past Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov.

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Ronaldo, whose first World Cup goal came all the way back in 2006, also became the second-oldest goal-scorer in the tournament's history at 41 years old. Only Cameroon's Roger Milla was older at 42 in 1994.

Ronaldo added a second goal in the 39th minute to put Portugal on top 3-0. Bruno Fernandes slipped a through-ball into the right of the box and Ronaldo slid it into the bottom-left corner.

Ronaldo's heroics prompted both jubilation and relief for Portugal, as the team drew criticism after last week's opening 1-1 draw with DR Congo as well as questions about whether Ronaldo should be central to Portugal's attack.

The last time Ronaldo scored for Portugal in tournament action (World Cup or Euros) in open play was during the 2021 Euros. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's only goal at the 2022 World Cup came on a penalty kick.

Portugal had taken a 2-0 lead on a free kick just outside the penalty area in the 17th minute. The Uzbekistan defense and the whole crowd expected Ronaldo to take a run, only for Nuno Mendes to come from the other direction for an easy score around the wall.