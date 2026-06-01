Upset over NEET-UG exam cancellation, Jharkhand girl dies by suicide, claims family

A NEET aspirant was found dead in Jharkhand's Koderma district, following which her family claimed that she took her life as she was upset with the medical entrance test being cancelled.

The incident took place in Chitragupt Nagar in the Telaiya police station area on Sunday night, police said.

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The 17-year-old girl was alone in her room when her family called her for dinner. After receiving no response for a long time, family members forced open the door and found her body hanging with a scarf, they said.

She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, they added.

A case of unnatural death was registered, Telaiya police station in-charge Vinay Kumar said.

The girl's father said she had appeared for the NEET-UG on May 3 and had been optimistic about her performance.

She became distressed after the examination was cancelled and was worried that the retest would be more challenging, he said.

"We counselled her several times, and she appeared to be coping with the situation. She had resumed her preparation and was regularly taking online tests," the father, who is an insurance agent, told PTI.

He said his daughter was taking an online test on Sunday evening.

"At dinner time, we called her several times, but there was no response. We became concerned and broke into the room to find her body," he said.

The family originally hails from Bihar's Nawada district, and the deceased was her parents' only child.

On May 12, the NTA cancelled the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak. A re-examination has been scheduled for June 21.

The CBI, which is probing the allegations, has arrested 13 accused persons.

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