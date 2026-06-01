Days after Centre's order to vacate Delhi Gymkhana Club, Minister Manohar Lal says govt can take back leased land

Days after the Centre asked the Delhi Gymkhana Club to vacate its premises, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal on Monday said the government can take back its leased land for development work and any other purpose, and that similar action would be taken in other cases wherever warranted.

In his first remark since the Land and Development Office (L&DO), in its May 22 letter, asked the club to vacate the land leased to it, the minister said that the land the government is taking back will be used as per requirements.

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He noted that "land is a basic feature" of the Land and Development department, adding that even before Independence, land had been transferred to the department. He added that since there was no state government in Delhi at that time, the Union government became the owner of the land.

"In most cases, land has been given on lease. The leased land can be vacated depending upon the expiry of the lease or even before the expiry for any other purpose..."

"The land we are taking back will be used as per requirements and this process will continue," Lal told reporters in response to a question during a press briefing on the BRICS Urbanisation Forum to be hosted by the HUA Ministry on June 11-12.

He said that wherever there is a requirement, the government can take back its land.

On May 22, the L&DO, under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, asked the Delhi Gymkhana Club, where the city's powerful and elite have rubbed shoulders for nearly a century, to return its expansive 27.3 acres by June 5 on the grounds of "securing defence infrastructure".

The sprawling premises, situated at 2, Safdarjung Road, in the heart of leafy Lutyens' Delhi, were leased to the Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd (now known as Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd) for maintaining a social and sporting club.

It stands adjacent to the prime minister's residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, on one of the city's most valuable and strategically important land parcels, within the high-security administrative zone that also houses several key central government and defence establishments.

The order stated that the premises are critically required for the strengthening and securing of defence infrastructure and other vital public security purposes.

However, giving club members a breather on May 26, the Delhi High Court took note of the Centre's submission that it would not take forceful possession of the club by June 5 and said no interim order was needed at the moment.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the central government, said eviction proceedings will only be initiated in accordance with law and after giving due notice.