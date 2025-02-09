Uproar over 'beef biryani' being served on Sunday lunch at AMU, administration says 'typing error'

A notice to serve 'beef biryani' for lunch on Sunday at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall in Aligarh Muslim University has triggered a row after it went viral on social media.

The notice, purportedly issued by two "authorised" individuals, read, "Sunday's lunch menu has been changed, and beef biryani will be served instead of chicken biryani as per demand." Following an uproar in the university over the notice, the AMU administration clarified that it contained a "typing error" and assured that those responsible had been issued a show-cause notice.

The controversy erupted after students at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall found the notice, which was shared widely on social media.

Initially, the AMU administration refrained from making a statement. However, as the matter escalated, it distanced itself from it, calling it an "unintentional mistake".

"The matter was brought to our attention. We found that the notice was regarding food menu. However, it contained a clear typing error. The notice was immediately withdrawn as it had no official signatures, raising doubts about its authenticity." "Our provost has issued a show-cause notice to the two senior students responsible (for issuing the notice). We are taking this issue seriously to ensure strict adherence to university regulations," she said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP leader and AMU alumnus Nishit Sharma criticised the university's handling of the matter.

"The administration's role in this is shameful. A notice was circulated at the Sir Shah Sulaiman Hall stating that beef biryani would be served instead of chicken biryani. The notice was displayed publicly, and it was the responsibility of the senior food committee members. Such actions indicate that the administration is encouraging radical elements and covering up student misconduct," Sharma alleged.

