regular-article-logo Sunday, 16 November 2025

UP detains Saharanpur YouTubers amid scrutiny over ties to Red Fort terror probe

Investigators question the duo after CCTV places them with Adeel in Srinagar as seized devices and links to an arrested paramedic add angles to the white collar probe

Piyush Srivastava Published 16.11.25, 06:53 AM
Security personnel pay tribute to those killed in the ‘accidental blast’ at Nowgam police station with a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Saturday. 

Security personnel pay tribute to those killed in the ‘accidental blast’ at Nowgam police station with a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar on Saturday.  PTI

Uttar Pradesh police have detained two YouTubers from Saharanpur, the city where Red Fort bombing suspect Adeel Ahmad Rather was arrested, and are questioning them.

Anti-terrorist squad officers have not revealed the YouTubers’ names but said they purportedly attended the wedding of Adeel, a Kashmiri doctor employed at a Saharanpur hospital, in Srinagar a couple of months ago.

“Jammu and Kashmir police have provided us with CCTV footage that shows the YouTubers sitting in a hookah bar in Srinagar along with Adeel and a colleague of his from the Saharanpur hospital,” a police officer said.

“The YouTubers claim they had gone to Srinagar to attend Adeel’s wedding, but we have many questions for them before giving them a clean chit.”

He added: “We have seized their mobile phones and laptops for forensic examination.”

Police sources said the other doctor seen in the footage — Adeel’s colleague — had been questioned and let off.

They added that Maulvi Irfan Ahmad — a prime suspect in the case who has been arrested in Shopian, Kashmir — had studied at the Darul Uloom Deoband in Saharanpur and was in contact with the two YouTubers. Irfan was a paramedic at a government medical college in Srinagar.

Adeel’s arrest in Saharanpur and that of fellow Kashmiri doctor Muzammil Ahmad Ganai in Faridabad, Haryana, a fortnight ago had blown the lid off a “white-collar terror module” linked to the Pakistan-based Jaish-e Mohammed that had stockpiled assault rifles and bomb-making materials.

A third Kashmiri doctor, Umar un Nabi, is the suspected Red Fort suicide bomber and is believed dead. He and Dr Shaheen Sayeed — both of them Muzammil’s colleagues at Faridabad’s Al Falah Hospital — have been linked to the “white-collar” module. Shaheen is in custody.

Nabi had formerly taught at the Srinagar medical college where Irfan worked.

Jammu and Kashmir police, with the help of their Uttar Pradesh counterparts, arrested Dr Parvez Ansari, younger brother of Shaheen, from the Madiyaon area of Lucknow a day after the bombing. He taught at a medical college in Lucknow.

Officers claim that Adeel’s brother, Dr Muzaffar Rathar, a Dubai-based psychiatrist, has been acting as a conduit for the financing of terror activities in India.

Jammu and Kashmir police have issued a red-corner notice against him and started the extradition process.

Red Fort Blast Suicide Bombing Indian Government Uttar Pradesh Police
