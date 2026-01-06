MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Haryana man arrested for allegedly spying on Ambala Air Force Station for Pakistan

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 06.01.26, 05:47 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Haryana Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly spying on the Ambala Air Force Station and sharing sensitive information with Pakistan, officials said.

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, is a resident of Sabka village under the Saha area in Ambala.

According to the police, he had been in contact with a woman on a Pakistani social media platform for the past seven months.

Officials said Kumar was also in touch with a contractor working at the Air Force Station and frequently visited the premises.

During this period, he allegedly shared his location, photos and videos with the Pakistani woman through a mobile application.

The police said he engaged in frequent chats with the woman and is suspected of having fallen into a “honey trap”.

Ambala Crime DSP Virender Kumar said, “Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was passing on information related to the Air Force Station to a neighbouring country.”

He said Kumar has been sent to a four-day police remand by a local court.

The DSP added that data deleted from the accused’s mobile phone is being recovered and further investigation is underway to ascertain whether others are also involved.

