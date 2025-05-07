UP on red alert after India’s strikes in PoK under ‘Operation Sindoor’, says DGP

Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday declared Red Alert in the state following 'Operation Sindoor' by the armed forces against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), UP DGP said on Wednesday.

In retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base Muridke.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Red alert has been declared in Uttar Pradesh in view of the action taken by the Indian Army on terrorist hideouts under #OperationSindoor. All field units of @Uppolice have been instructed to coordinate with the defense forces and strengthen the security of important installations," UP DGP Prashant Kumar said from his 'X' handle.

"UP Police is alert, equipped with resources, and fully prepared to ensure the safety of every citizen of the state. Jai Hind!," he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.