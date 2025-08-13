UP boosts zoo, sanctuary security as Yogi orders strict bird flu checks and sanitisation

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday ordered enhanced security across all zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetlands and cow shelters in the state amid the potential danger of bird flu in Uttar Pradesh.

The CM ordered regular sanitisation of zoo premises, emphasising immediate implementation of measures as per central and state guidelines, according to an official statement.

The sanitisation measures also include blow-torching, if required, along with mandatory health checks for all animals and birds.

He said food should be given only after thorough diet inspections of the animals, and staff duties in enclosures must be assigned based on risk levels to ensure full safety compliance.

Adityanath directed that zoo staff be trained on detecting and stopping the spread of bird flu, scientifically known as avian influenza, and be equipped with PPE kits and safety gear.

He also called for monitoring of all poultry farms in UP as per standards, with tight control over the movement of poultry products.

Furthermore, the Health Department has been directed to study the potential impact of the bird flu on humans and submit a report on stopping the spread of the infection among the general public.

Adityanath directed constant coordination with the Central Zoo Authority, National Centre for Disease Control, the health ministry, the Fisheries and Dairy Department and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (Bareilly), ensuring the timely implementation of their recommendations.

