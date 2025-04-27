MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 27 April 2025

Union Ministry of Home Affairs hands over Pahalgam terror attack probe to NIA

Teams aided by forensic and other experts are questioning eyewitnesses in minute detail, closely scrutinising entry and exit points

PTI Published 27.04.25, 10:53 AM
The desolate Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, two days after Tuesday’s massacre

The desolate Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, two days after Tuesday’s massacre Reuters file picture

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the probe into the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed, officials said on Sunday.

The teams, overseen by an Inspector General of Police, a Deputy Inspector General of Police and a Superintendent of Police from the anti-terror agency, are examining the eyewitnesses to the attack that took place on Tuesday at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The eyewitnesses are being questioned in minute detail to piece together the sequence of events that led to one of the worst terror attacks in Kashmir, they said.

The entry and exit points are being closely scrutinised by the investigating NIA teams for clues to the modus operandi of the terrorists, the officials said.

The teams, aided by forensic and other experts, are checking the entire area thoroughly for evidence to expose the terror conspiracy that led to the horrendous attack that has shocked the nation, they said.

NIA teams, which have been camping at the terror attack site since Wednesday, have intensified the search for evidence, they said.

The anti-terror agency has taken over the Pahalgam terror attack case following orders from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in the upper reaches of Pahalgam in Anantnag district, killing 26 people, mostly holidayers from other states.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Pahalgam Terror Attack Jammu And Kashmir National Investigation Agency (NIA) Ministry Of Home Affairs
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

A surprising finding: Visa axe to hurt Indian students more than Pakistanis

No one in the government or academia could give a clear answer why Pakistan attracted far more Indian students than vice versa, and what subjects the Indian students went to Pakistan to study
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Quote left Quote right

Nehru’s signing of Indus Waters Treaty in 1960 one of India’s biggest strategic blunders

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT