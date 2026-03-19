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regular-article-logo Thursday, 19 March 2026

Vikram Doraiswami to succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat as India’s ambassador to China

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

PTI Published 19.03.26, 11:49 AM
Vikram Doraiswami

Vikram Doraiswami Wikipedia

Seasoned diplomat Vikram Doraiswami was on Thursday appointed as India's new ambassador to China.

Doraiswami, a 1992-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently serving as Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom.

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India's decision to send the senior diplomat to Beijing comes amid efforts by the two sides to rebuild the bilateral ties that came under severe strain following the more than four-year border standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Doraiswami will succeed Pradeep Kumar Rawat.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said announcing Doraiswami's new appointment.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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