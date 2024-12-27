MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Union government announces seven-day mourning for Manmohan Singh's demise

The economist and former Prime Minister's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, say officials

PTI New Delhi Published 27.12.24, 12:01 AM
Manmohan Singh File photo

The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, officials said here.

They said the Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to him.

Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the officials added.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14.

