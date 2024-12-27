Union government announces seven-day mourning for Manmohan Singh's demise

The Union government on Thursday declared a seven-day mourning in honour of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, officials said here.

They said the Cabinet will meet at 11 am on Friday to pay tributes to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours, the officials added.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died here on Thursday night at the age of 92. He was the prime minister during 2004-14.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.