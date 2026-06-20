New to yoga? Five beginner-friendly yoga poses to kick off this International Yoga Day

The focus on International Yoga Day in Kolkata is grander than ever. As the government plans to turn the day into a celebration with a theme focusing on healthy ageing, do not feel left out.

If you are new to Yoga, know that it does not have to begin with complicated postures or advanced flexibility. According to Kolkata-based certified yoga teacher and evaluator from the Ayush ministry, Madhusatta Chaudhury, a few simple poses can be your beginning routine to improve posture, mobility, balance and overall well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tadasana for posture and alignment

The first pose Madhusatta suggests is Tadasana or Mountain Pose. “You just have to stand tall, and if you can balance and stand on your toes, nothing like that. Then you have to deeply inhale and lift your arms straight and keep your spine straight,” she said.

According to her, Tadasana helps align the spine, improve posture and enhance breathing. “As soon as your spine is fixed, the blood circulation improves, breathing improves and the spinal areas improve. This is a very easy practice.”

Cat-Cow Stretch to energise the body

Another pose she recommends is the Cat-Cow Stretch, which can be done on the bed right after waking up.

“You just have to be on your knees and palms. Inhale, bend the spine in an arch, exhale, round the spine,” she explained.

“This gently mobilises your spine and throughout the day it makes you energetic.” The pose also improves spinal mobility and flexibility, making it an excellent way to start the day.

Butterfly Pose for hip flexibility

For improving hip and hamstring flexibility, Chaudhury recommends the Butterfly Pose. “You don’t need to force your body to do anything. Just gradually hold the feet and flutter the knees like a butterfly wing,” she said.

She noted that the pose can be very helpful during pregnancy, menopause and menstruation. It also benefits men and women who spend long hours sitting at a desk.

Warrior II for strength and balance

Warrior II is another pose she recommends for building strength and improving stability.

“This helps build strength in the legs, the calf muscles and the hamstrings,” she said.

“Both Tadasana and Warrior II are very good to restore your balance because the first sign of ageing is being a bit off balance.”

The pose also improves shoulder mobility, encouraging focus and concentration.

Cobra Pose for back health

The final pose on her list is Cobra Pose. “You just lie on your belly and lift yourself up as much as you can, supporting yourself on the forearms,” she said.

“This also helps any sort of cervical, lumbar or hip pain and is an extremely good pose to wake up with in the morning.”

Tips for beginners

For those new to yoga, Chaudhury advises learning under a certified instructor rather than relying on social media tutorials only.

“Invest in a proper instructor because this is one of the most important things,” she said.

She also recommends maintaining a gap of four hours after a meal and two hours after a snack before yoga.

“Never ditch your Shavasana. Make sure you end the session with proper breathing or pranayama because that restores the body’s heartbeat, circulation and pulse rate,” she added.