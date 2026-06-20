Protest will continue until education minister resigns: Cockroach Janta Party founder asks police for more time

Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijit Dipke on Saturday said he will not leave Jantar Mantar until the education minister resigns and asked Delhi Police to extend permission to let the protest continue.

He was addressing a large number of students and supporters demonstrating at the second protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) here over alleged examination irregularities, repeated paper leaks and demands for accountability from the government.

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Dipke said, "I request the authorities... since youth from all over the country is here. They want to sit here till we get justice. (I) request Delhi Police to extend our permission. The protest has been peaceful; we are just innocent students who want to sit here."

The youth leader also said that the channel for dialogue is open, but the "only condition is that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign".

He also requested Delhi Police to "open a dialogue with the Centre" and asserted, "If there are arrests, I will be the first to court arrest."

The protest started earlier in the day amid heavy police deployment as students sloganeered and held placards seeking answers from the government over alleged failures in ensuring transparent examinations and protecting the interests of aspirants.

Abhijeet Dipke writes to Delhi Police asking for permission to extend Jantar Mantar protest on June 20, 2026, (Sourced by The Telegraph Online)

Supporters responded to Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke's call to bring "thali and chammach" (plates and spoons), using them as symbols of protest and banging them during the demonstration. Chants of "Dharmendra Pradhan must resign" echoed at the venue, as protesters renewed their demand for accountability over issues related to examination management.

Dipke arrived at the protest venue to huge cheers from the crowd and said they want to resolve the issues faced by the students.

"We are here to solve today's students' problems," he said.

A young public policy professional, who requested anonymity, said it is important to show up

"Nobody knows exactly where this is going. The movement started on social media rather than in organised rooms. It was organic and refreshing, and that is why people connected with it," he added.

Echoing this sentiment, many participants admitted uncertainty about the future direction of the movement. Yet, they said, they felt compelled to join because some form of collective mobilisation had become necessary.

Supporters wore cockroach masks at the protests and held placards, some of which read: "If the deaf are to hear, the sound has to be very loud" and "Sack Union Education Minister".

Among those present was Delhi High Court advocate Dilshad Choudhary, who said recurring paper leak controversies had become a tipping point for public anger.

"The education system has been facing challenges for years, but the repeated paper leaks became the trigger," Choudhary said. "It is important that we support people who are providing a platform for these protests. We need change."

A class 12 graduate preparing for the NEET said participants were not expecting immediate results but believed it was important to make their voices heard.

"Not all wars are fought to be won; some are fought to let everyone know that someone was there," the aspirant said.

"The people gathered here are not here for political reasons. These are frustrated people who want answers," he added.

Ahead of the protest, Dipke had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding that accountability be fixed over the concerns raised by students. While the letter referred to fixing responsibility, the CJP has also been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the handling of examination-related issues.

The June 20 demonstration follows CJP's earlier protest at Jantar Mantar, where the youth-led group had raised concerns over alleged paper leaks, examination irregularities and delays affecting students and job aspirants.