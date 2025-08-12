Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky prods PM Modi to limit Russian oil exports

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday sought to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi the need to limit Russian oil exports to reduce Moscow's ability to fund the continuation of the war.

Zelensky’s phone conversation with Modi comes ahead of a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

"We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian President urged India to support peace efforts and stressed that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. "Other formats will not deliver results," Zelensky noted in an apparent reference to the Alaska meeting to find a way of ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The White House had initially suggested that the Trump-Putin meeting would be followed by a three-way meeting with Zelensky, but the Russian President had shot it down.

India has always held that both parties to the conflict need to be part of the solution, differing with Ukraine when it kept Russia out of the Summit of Peace in Ukraine hosted by Switzerland in June 2024. India participated in the summit but did not sign the joint communique, averring that only options acceptable to both parties can bring about abiding peace.

Zelensky said he apprised Modi about the continuing Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages and about Sunday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia that left dozens injured.

"This is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings," he said.

Modi said he conveyed to Zelensky India’s consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. "India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," Modi said.