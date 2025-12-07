Two minors killed after firearm goes off during pre-wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah

Two minors were killed when a firearm went off during pre-wedding celebrations in Umai Asadnagar village in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district on Saturday night, police said.

According to officials, music was playing and people were dancing when gunshots were suddenly heard. Twelve-year-old Suhail, son of Asuddin, died on the spot. Seventeen-year-old Shahkhad, son of Munna Khan, sustained serious injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Family members took both boys to the community health centre in Aliganj, where doctors declared Suhail dead. Shahkhad, who was referred to a higher medical facility, later succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetambh Pandey visited the village and inspected the site.

"Initial findings suggest that the incident may be linked to celebratory firing. The exact cause and those responsible will be confirmed only after investigation," the ASP said. He added that people present at the event are being questioned.

Police have taken possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, officials said. An investigation is underway.