Two cops injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, search operations underway to nab ultras

Two policemen were injured on Sunday in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said.

The improvised explosive device went off at 5pm in the forest of Jaigur village near Jangla when personnel from the District Reserve Guard and Kutru police station were on an area domination exercise, he said.

"Constables Gajendra Saha and Ramsu Majji of Kutru police station were injured in the IED blast. They have been admitted to the district hospital and are out of danger," the official informed.

Search operations are underway by security forces to nab the ultras involved in the incident, he added.

