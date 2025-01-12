MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 12 January 2025

Two cops injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, search operations underway to nab ultras

The improvised explosive device went off at 5pm in the forest of Jaigur village near Jangla

PTI Published 12.01.25, 09:22 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. PTI picture.

Two policemen were injured on Sunday in an IED blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, an official said.

The improvised explosive device went off at 5pm in the forest of Jaigur village near Jangla when personnel from the District Reserve Guard and Kutru police station were on an area domination exercise, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

"Constables Gajendra Saha and Ramsu Majji of Kutru police station were injured in the IED blast. They have been admitted to the district hospital and are out of danger," the official informed.

Search operations are underway by security forces to nab the ultras involved in the incident, he added.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

IED Blast Chhattisgarh Naxals
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Incompetent': Donald Trump criticises officials handling Los Angeles wildfires

Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles County authorities have invited President-elect Donald Trump to tour the devastation, but he has not publicly responded
Photo Icon
Quote left Quote right

There was a time in India when, without eating beef, no Brahmin could remain a Brahmin

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT