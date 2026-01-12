TVK chief Vijay leaves for Delhi to appear before CBI in Karur stampede case

TVK chief Vijay on Monday left for Delhi to appear before the CBI in connection with the Karur stampede case, with his party seeking security for its founder-leader in the national capital.

Complying with the summons issued to him, Vijay is scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning at the CBI headquarters. He departed from Chennai at 7 am by a chartered flight, party sources said. TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna accompanied him.

Earlier, on January 6, officials said the CBI had issued a notice to Vijay, asking him to appear for questioning on January 12 in connection with the case.

The central probe agency has already questioned several office bearers of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as part of the investigation.

The CBI took over the probe from a Special Investigation Team following a Supreme Court order.

The agency has since been collecting evidence related to the stampede that occurred during a political meeting addressed by Vijay on September 27, 2025, in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The incident left 41 people dead and more than 60 injured.