CBI seeks CCTV footage, details from Vijay’s TVK office in Karur stampede probe

The CBI took over the case from the SIT following a Supreme Court order

PTI Published 03.11.25, 06:25 PM
CBI officials arrive to inspect the TVK rally stampede spot, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025.

CBI officials arrive to inspect the TVK rally stampede spot, in Karur district, Tamil Nadu, Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. PTI

Officials from the CBI visited the TVK party office in suburban Panaiyur here on Monday and sought details on the tragic stampede in Karur on September 27 that left 41 dead.

Confirming that the officials visited the party office, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) joint general secretary C T R Nirmal Kumar said the premier investigating agency sought "general details like CCTV footages" of the Karur stampede.

"They came to seek the details and not for interrogation. They issued the summons in person, asking to provide the details. We agreed to submit all the particulars through our representative in three or four days," Kumar told reporters.

Also Read

The TVK had already submitted all those details to the SIT that was initially constituted to probe the stampede, he added.

The CBI took over the case from the SIT following a Supreme Court order, and the investigative agency has been gathering evidence relating to the stampede that occurred during a meeting addressed by TVK president and actor Vijay. The incident had left over 60 injured.

Responding to a question, Kumar said, "We will cooperate with the CBI when it begins the investigation and asks us to depose."

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

