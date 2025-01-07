MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Turkish airline flight to Colombo diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

The flight with 299 passengers, including 10 crew members landed at the airport here at 6.51 am, an official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd said

PTI Published 07.01.25, 09:34 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Colombo was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Tuesday due to bad weather at the Sri Lankan capital.

The flight with 299 passengers, including 10 crew members landed at the airport here at 6.51 am, an official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

All the passengers and crew are safe and will depart to Colombo once the weather clears there, the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

