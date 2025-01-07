Turkish airline flight to Colombo diverted to Thiruvananthapuram due to bad weather

A Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Colombo was diverted to Thiruvananthapuram international airport on Tuesday due to bad weather at the Sri Lankan capital.

The flight with 299 passengers, including 10 crew members landed at the airport here at 6.51 am, an official of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL) said.

All the passengers and crew are safe and will depart to Colombo once the weather clears there, the official said.

