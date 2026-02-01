'Trump continues to give us information': Congress questions Modi govt on oil deal

The Congress on Sunday criticised the Modi government following remarks by US President Donald Trump that India is set to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared the audio of Trump’s remarks on X. He said, “He (Trump) told us Op Sindoor had been halted. He told us India had stopped buying Russian oil. And now this.”

Ramesh also wrote, “President Trump continues to give us information on what our own government has done or will be doing.”

The Opposition party questioned why such announcements are coming from a foreign leader rather than the Indian government.

Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, said, “China is welcome to come in and we'll make a great deal on oil. We welcome China.”

He added, “We've already made a deal. India is coming in, and they're going to be buying Venezuelan oil as opposed to buying it from Iran. So, we've already made that deal, the concept of the deal.”