'Troubling development': Shashi Tharoor, other Indian leaders question death sentence to Sheikh Hasina

The death sentence handed to ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her absence has drawn a wave of reactions across India’s political landscape. Leaders from different parties have expressed concern over the trial process.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor voiced unease over both the process and the punishment.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both domestically and abroad, I don't believe in the death penalty. Trial in absentia, when somebody doesn't get a chance to defend themselves and explain themselves and then you declare a death penalty, it seems unfair. It's a very troubling development," Tharoor said.

Also Read Death sentence to Hasina triggers Dhaka unrest, protesters target Mujibur home

From West Bengal, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari linked the verdict to external pressure.

"This has been done on Pakistan's orders. It will not be implemented. Sheikh Hasina is progressive. Sheikh Hasina was not associated with extremists," Adhikari said.

Bengal Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered a more mixed assessment, questioning the fairness of the proceedings while also pointing to Bangladesh’s internal churn.

"The outcome of the case in the criminal court was clear to everyone. Since Dr Yunus came to power, Bangladesh has been in turmoil. Sheikh Hasina may be guilty and corrupt, but the arguments being made are completely one-sided. No lawyer has been presented to defend Hasina. This was the result of one-sided discussions. We need to be concerned about the growing rift between us and Bangladesh because it is our neighbour. And it can be harmful for us," Chowdhury said.

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Aparna Yadav focused on Hasina’s safety and the broader instability gripping Bangladesh.

"Currently, the situation in Bangladesh is not appropriate. Given the events that have unfolded before all of us and the world, there is practically no government or rule of law there. I would say that, as she is a woman, she should be safe. But the circumstances in which she had to flee were extremely serious and require deep consideration," Yadav said.

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday sentenced Hasina to death after finding her guilty of crimes against humanity during the July–August 2024 student movement crackdown.

Her former interior minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal received the same sentence, while ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun was handed five years in prison.