'Traitor' remarks against Eknath Shinde: Mumbai cops issue summons to Kunal Kamra

The Mumbai Police have issued a notice to stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra in connection with a case for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said on Tuesday.

Kamra has been asked to appear before the Khar police here in connection with the case registered against him, an official said.

"We have issued an initial notice to Kamra as a probe has been started into the case against him," the official said without giving more details.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shiv Sena leader Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film "Dil Toh Pagal Hai," apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

Based on a complaint of Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel, the Khar police have registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.

The police have also registered a case against 40 Shiv Sena workers for vandalising the Habitat studio in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show was filmed, and a hotel where the studio is located.

On Monday, the police arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the show venue. A local court granted them bail the same day.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.