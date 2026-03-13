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regular-article-logo Friday, 13 March 2026

Bihar marine engineer killed in attack near Strait of Hormuz, family rushes to Delhi

Devanandan Singh, was travelling to India on a Thai vessel when it came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz around 2.30 am on Wednesday, relatives said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 13.03.26, 10:50 PM
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Representational image AP/PTI

A marine engineer from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district died in an attack linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, his family said on Friday.

Devanandan Singh (52), a resident of Rani Bamia village in Sonhaula block, was travelling to India on a Thai vessel when it came under attack near the Strait of Hormuz around 2.30 am on Wednesday, relatives said.

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Singh was the vice-chairman of Bravo Ship Management Company and lived in Mumbai for work. His brother Krishnanandan Prasad Singh said the family came to know about the incident early Thursday morning.

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“A company official called us around 5 am and informed us about the attack and my brother's death,” he said. Family members said the vessel was allegedly targeted by an Iranian “suicidal ship” during the hostilities in the region.

Singh jumped into the sea in an attempt to save himself, they said. “Rescue teams tried their best to save him, but they could not succeed,” Singh said. After receiving the call, Singh and other family members left for Delhi.

Devanandan Singh is survived by a son and a daughter. His son, who lives in the United States, has also left for India after hearing the news, relatives said. Repeated attempts to contact the Bhagalpur district magistrate for comment did not get a response.

The additional district magistrate said he was not aware of the incident.

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