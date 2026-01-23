Three wagons of goods train derail at Odisha’s Rupsa station, rail traffic disrupted

Three wagons of a goods train derailed at Rupsa station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday, disrupting rail traffic on the Bhadrak–Kharagpur section of South Eastern Railway (SER). Officials said there were no injuries.

The derailment occurred around 10 am as the goods train was departing Rupsa station after unloading cement and fertilisers. As the train began moving in the direction of Kharagpur, three wagons jumped off the track, officials said.

The incident affected train movement through Rupsa station, located near Jaleswar in Balasore district, leading to a temporary disruption of services on the busy section. Railway teams were rushed to the spot, and restoration work was taken up soon after.

Officials said the derailed wagons were brought back onto the track, allowing train services to resume. The Kharagpur division of South Eastern Railway has launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the derailment.