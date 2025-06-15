MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 15 June 2025

Three of family from Maharashtra among seven killed in Uttarakhand helicopter crash

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said zero visibility caused by bad weather apparently led to the crash

PTI Published 15.06.25, 12:11 PM
In this image via @uksdrf on X, NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025.

In this image via @uksdrf on X, NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Rudraprayag district, Uttarakhand, Sunday, June 15, 2025. PTI picture.

A couple and their two-year-old daughter hailing from Yavatmal in Maharashtra were among the seven persons killed after a helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand on Sunday, a former legislator said.

The helicopter took off from Kedarnath for Guptkashi around 5.30 am and crashed soon after above the forests of Gaurikund.

ADVERTISEMENT

Five pilgrims, the pilot and an employee of the Badrinath-Kedarnath temple committee was among those killed, as per officials.

Also Read

The deceased included Rajkumar Jaiswal, a transport businessman, his wife Shraddha, and their two-year-old daughter Kashi, hailing from Yavatmal, former Wani MLA Vishvas Nandekar told reporters.

Jaiswal along with his family members had left from Wani in Yavatmal on June 12 to visit the Lord Kedarnath temple, as per their family friends.

The crash site is located nearly 5 km above Gaurikund known as Gauri Mai Khark.

Sources said the chopper belonging to Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd crashed between Gaurikund and Trijuginarayan in Kedarghati and caught fire.

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said zero visibility caused by bad weather apparently led to the crash.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) will probe the helicopter crash, a statement issued by the civil aviation ministry said.

The chopper crash comes days after an Air India flight to London crashed in Ahmedabad, killing 241 persons on board and several others on the ground.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Uttarakhand Helicopter Plane Crash Kedarnath Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Seven dead after helicopter crashes while returning from Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand

Rudraprayag District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar told PTI that the accident took place above the forests of Gaurikund amid poor visibility due to bad weather
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
Quote left Quote right

Putin feels, as do I, Israel-Iran war should end. I said, his war (Ukraine) should also end

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT