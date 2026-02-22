ISI-linked terror plot targeting Delhi foiled, eight suspects arrested

Eight suspects have been nabbed for allegedly plotting a major terror conspiracy in Delhi at the behest of Pakistan's ISI and Bangladesh-based extremist organisations, police sources said on Sunday.

Six of the suspects have been arrested from different parts of Tamil Nadu and will be brought to Delhi for interrogation. Some of the arrested individuals are stated to be Bangladeshi nationals, the sources added.

Two persons were picked up earlier during follow up action linked to the same case. The arrests follow a security alert issued on Saturday over a possible explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi.

Central intelligence agencies had indicated that Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has allegedly kept prominent religious places in India on its target list.

According to sources, the operation was launched after specific intelligence inputs flagged a module suspected to be planning subversive activities across different parts of the country.

During searches, police recovered dozens of mobile phones and SIM cards from the suspects. The devices are being analysed to determine the extent of the network and possible foreign links.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the group was in touch with handlers linked to Pakistan's ISI and certain Bangladesh-based outfits. Central agencies are assisting in the probe, sources said.

Intelligence agencies had indicated that the LeT could be attempting to carry out an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)-based attack.

The alleged plan is reportedly linked to attempts by the terror group to avenge the February 6 blast at a mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan, sources said.

The fresh alert comes months after the deadly car explosion near the Red Fort on November 10, 2025, which killed at least 13 people and injured more than 20 others.

The blast occurred when a car loaded with explosives detonated near Gate No 1 of the Red Fort metro station, igniting multiple vehicles nearby and causing panic in the densely populated area.