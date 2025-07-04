MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 04 July 2025

Thousands of students will be affected: SC refuses plea challenging Neet-UG 2025 results

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said it had dismissed a similar petition two days ago and it can't deal with individual examinations

PTI Published 04.07.25, 01:20 PM
Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India. Shutterstock picture.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition challenging the NEET-UG 2025 results due to an alleged error in one of the questions.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and R Mahadevan said it had dismissed a similar petition two days ago and it can't deal with individual examinations.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We have dismissed identical matters. We agree there might be multiple correct answers. But we cannot interfere in an exam which is given by lakhs of candidates. It's not an individual's case. Thousands of students will be affected," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a petition filed by a candidate seeks correction of the alleged mistake and revision of results.

The plea also sought a stay on the counselling process.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) is a nationwide entrance exam conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Supreme Court NEET-UG
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

‘Govt robbing poor of voting rights’: Report bares Bihar trauma, Opp slams Election Commission

Lalu Prasad’s party alleges: ‘Modi-Nitish-Shah have tasked their puppet Election Commission with the responsibility of depriving the poor, Dalits, and backward classes of their right to vote’
Shubman Gill reacts as he walks after losing his wicket for 269 runs.
Quote left Quote right

I went back to basics, made some technical changes to rediscover the joy in my craft

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT