Those infamous for appeasement politics now eager to take dip at Sangam of Ganga: Adityanath

In an obvious attack on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, without naming anyone, said on Tuesday that even those infamous for their politics of appeasement are now taking a dip at the Triveni Sangam.

He, however, added that it will be a mistake to expect that those who have never respected the faith of India will respect the faith in Sanatan Dharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking at the Mahakumbh Samagam organised by Times Now-Navbharat, Adityanath said, "I am pleased that those who once disrespected India's faith and were infamous for their appeasement politics are now eager to take a dip at the holy Sangam of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati to seek 'punya' (virtue)." Responding to a question on whether opposition parties have appreciated his government's organisation of the grand Maha Kumbh, the chief minister said, "Prayagraj belongs to everyone and faith transcends all." He added that the growing participation of people in the Maha Kumbh from diverse political ideologies demonstrates the enduring influence of Sanatan Dharma.

Adityanath's remarks came after Yadav took a dip at the Sangam on Sunday. The SP chief also advised BJP leaders to visit the Kumbh with "sahanshilta" (patience).

Asked if opposition leaders joining the Kumbh is a victory for Sanatan Dharma, Adityanath said, "This is not a question of victory or defeat. It is a testament to the eternal presence and power of Sanatan Dharma, which continues to thrive and inspire." He, however, added that "to expect that those who have never respected the faith of India will respect the faith in Sanatan Dharma will be a mistake".

"Those who did not believe in Sanatan and only did appeasement were not only forced to take a dip but were also forced to install the statues of their stalwarts (at the Sangam) to show that this is also a place, it also has importance. If we ignore this faith, then this faith will ignore who knows how many people." SP workers have installed the statue of party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav at the Sangam. Akhilesh Yadav had garlanded his father's statue after taking a bath at the Sangam.

Responding to questions, the chief minister said, "Mahakumbh Prayagraj is a wonderful moment in our lives and it is our good fortune that we got the opportunity to organise this event and be associated with it." He credited the success of the Maha Kumbh to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision and the collective efforts of the people of Uttar Pradesh. "This unparalleled event reflects not just India's faith but also showcases our cultural pride to the world," Adityanath said.

Highlighting the massive turnout, he shared that in the last 15 days, more than 16 crore devotees have taken a holy dip at the Maha Kumbh. "By the conclusion of the Kumbh on February 26, the number is expected to surpass the population of the third-largest country in the world," the chief minister said.

Adityanath expressed optimism that this Maha Kumbh would be remembered as a confluence of faith and modernity, leaving an indelible mark on the state's cultural and spiritual identity.

"When this Maha Kumbh concludes on Mahashivratri (February 26), it will symbolise a new Uttar Pradesh, where faith and development go hand in hand," he said.

The chief minister also lauded the people of Prayagraj and Uttar Pradesh for showcasing the state's productivity, culture and unity on such a grand stage.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.