Tuesday, 25 March 2025

This is like taking contract to speak against someone: Eknath Shinde on Kunal Kamra's remark

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments

PTI Published 25.03.25, 10:36 AM
Eknath Shinde.

Eknath Shinde. PTI picture.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has likened comedian Kunal Kamra's jibe at him to taking "supari" (contract) to speak against someone, and said a decorum should be maintained while taking jibes, otherwise the action causes a reaction.

Freedom of speech is there, but there should be a limit, Shinde said on Monday reacting to Kamra's comments.

The 36-year-old stand-up comedian has kicked up a major political storm in Maharashtra for taking a jibe at Shinde's political career in his show.

Kamra had performed a parody of a popular Hindi song from the film Dil Toh Pagal Hai, apparently referring to Shinde as a "gaddar" (traitor). He also made jokes about recent political developments in Maharashtra, including the Shiv Sena and NCP splits.

On Sunday night, Shiv Sena members damaged the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar area, where Kamra's show took place, as well as a hotel in whose premises the club is located.

"Freedom of speech is there. We understand satire. But there should be a limit. This is like taking 'supari' (contract) to speak against someone," Shinde said at a BBC Marathi event.

On the Shiv Sainiks vandalising the studio where Kamra had performed and made those remarks, Shinde said the other person should also maintain a certain level.

"Otherwise, action causes reaction," he said.

"This same person (Kamra) had commented on the Supreme Court of India, the Prime Minister, (journalist) Arnab Goswami and some industrialists. This is not freedom of speech; this is working for someone," Shinde said.

Kamra has said he will not apologise for his controversial comments about Shinde and criticised the vandalism of the venue in Mumbai where the comedy show was recorded.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

