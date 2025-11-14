MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Thane: 14-year-old student jumps from 19th floor, police cite academic stress

Police reports indicate that she had been under significant stress because she was unable to improve her scores despite studying regularly

Our Web Desk, PTI Published 14.11.25, 10:02 AM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

A Class 6 student in Maharashtra’s Thane district died on Thursday after jumping from the 19th floor of her residential building, with police stating that the 14-year-old had been distressed over her academic performance.

The incident took place in the Kalyan West area. According to police, the girl lived with her mother, grandmother and sister, and had been feeling overwhelmed due to her struggle to improve her marks despite regular studying.

An official said that her recent low scores in the pre-Diwali exams, along with repeated advice from teachers to perform better, had intensified her anxiety. Police said that after speaking to her family members, it appeared the pressure had deeply affected her.

She reportedly jumped from a window of her flat and fell onto a two-wheeler parked below. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the official said.

The Khadakpada police have registered a case of accidental death and begun further investigation into the incident, the official added.

