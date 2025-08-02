Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, they added, noting that the operation is still underway.

