MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 02 August 2025

Two terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam

The overnight gunfight began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district

PTI Published 02.08.25, 01:47 PM
Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025.

Security personnel stand guard amid an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Akhal area, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. PTI

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

The overnight encounter began after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in a forest area at Akhal in the south Kashmir district, following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an initial exchange of fire between the two sides on Friday evening, the operation was halted for the night, the officials said.

Also Read

The cordon was strengthened, and additional reinforcements were rushed to the area.

Firing resumed on Saturday morning, during which two terrorists were killed, the officials said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, they added, noting that the operation is still underway.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Gunfight Jammu And Kashmir
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

On Donald Trump’s threats over Russian oil, India signals it won’t crawl when asked to bend

Flurry of ‘sources’ stories spell out Delhi’s stand after US President tells reporters ‘India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia’
Shah Rukh Khan
Quote left Quote right

National Award is a reminder for me that acting is not just work but a responsibility

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT