Man 'picked up by army' for questioning dead in Kulgam river, Mehbooba Mufti cries foul

Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that a 24-year-old man whose body was recovered from a river in Kulgam earlier in the day was reportedly picked up by the army for questioning in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Imtiyaz Magray’s body was recovered by police from a stream.

Magrey is the third person to die under mysterious circumstances after the Pahalgam massacre. Kashmiri politicians and victims’ families have condemned the deaths as “extra-judicial killings”.

“Yet another body has been recovered from a river in Kulgam raising serious allegations of foul play. Local residents allege that Imtiyaz Magray was picked up by the army two days ago and now mysteriously his body has surfaced in the river,” Mehbooba wrote on X.

The former chief minister said the Pahalgam attack appeared to be a calculated attempt to derail peace and tourism in Kashmir and undermine communal harmony across the country. “If a single act of violence can shake the entire system — triggering arbitrary arrests, home demolitions and the targeting of innocent civilians, then the perpetrators have already achieved their objective,” she said.

“Allegations of misconduct, whether in the Bandipora encounter or in this latest incident in Kulgam, are deeply troubling and warrant a thorough impartial investigation,” she added.

A relative said Magrey, who had no link to militancy, was picked up by the army on Saturday. “We were told he would be released Monday, but his body was found today,” he said.