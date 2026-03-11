Terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri identified as LeT operative from PoK

The terrorist who was killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district during a failed infiltration attempt has been identified as a launching operative of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, officials said on Wednesday.

According to the army, the terrorist was killed in the general area of Jhangar, in the Nowshera sector around 3 pm on Tuesday, while he, along with another associate, was trying to sneak in from across the border.

Based on the documents and intelligence inputs, the deceased has been identified as Hamza Yousaf, a resident of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Yousaf was a senior operative of LeT's launchpad module assigned to facilitate the infiltration of armed terrorists into the Indian side, officials said, describing his killing as a major setback for the proscribed outfit.

A huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including an AK-type rifle with two magazines, two pistols with four magazines, 58 rounds, three hand grenades, one mobile set, two SIM cards and some Pakistani currency were recovered from the possession of the slain terrorist.

However, his associate managed to escape and cross back to the Pakistani side during the encounter, officials added.

This was the second infiltration bid foiled by the army in the Rajouri sector this month. On March 4, army troops opened fire on infiltrating terrorists in the Turkandi area, forcing them to retreat.

Earlier, the army foiled an infiltration bid in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri during the intervening night of February 19-20, recovering some arms and ammunition.

"A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector. The wall stands vigilant – every infiltration bid will fail," the army had said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.