Authorities lift curbs in Kashmir as protests over Khamenei killing subside

PTI Published 07.03.26, 12:05 PM
Kashmir protests Khamenei killing

Shi'ite Muslims gather for a protest following the killing of Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in U.S. and Israeli strikes on Saturday, in the central Kashmir district of Budgam PTI

Life returned to normal across Kashmir on Saturday as authorities lifted restrictions which were in effect the whole week in the wake of protests in many parts of the valley following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"Restrictions have been lifted from all parts of the valley and the situation is normal," officials said.

They said security forces have removed barricades that were put up at some places, including the Lal Chowk city centre here, to prevent the assembly of people.

The iconic Ghanta Ghar at the Lal Chowk had been sealed with barricades erected all around it after it witnessed massive protests on Sunday after Khamenei's killing in a joint strike by the US and Israel.

Officials said shops and other business establishments reopened on Saturday morning in the Lal Chowk and other areas of the city and both public and private transport was plying normally.

Restrictions on mobile internet, which were imposed on Monday, and prepaid SIM card services were restored on Friday evening. However, educational institutions continued to remain shut and are scheduled to reopen on March 9.

Officials said while barricades and most of police and paramilitary CRPF personnel have been removed from across the city here, the situation is being closely monitored.

Authorities had on Monday imposed severe restrictions on the movement and assembly of people in parts of Kashmir where massive street protests were witnessed.

Kashmir, which has about 15 lakh Shias, saw major protests at Lal Chowk, Saida Kadal, Budgam, Bandipora, Anantnag and Pulwama immediately after news of Khamenei's killing spread.

The protesters were seen beating their chests as they shouted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans.

While the protests were by and large peaceful, a few places saw minor clashes between the security forces and protestors. Security forces had to use minor force to maintain law and order.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Jammu And Kashmir
