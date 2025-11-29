Tejashwi Yadav unanimously elected to lead Bihar’s Mahagathbandhan

The Opposition’s ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in Bihar has placed its weight behind RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav once again.

In a meeting held in Patna on Saturday, lawmakers unanimously chose him as the coalition’s leader in the state legislature, signalling that despite the election defeat, the alliance is preparing for a combative role in the House.

The decision came two days before the five-day session of the new assembly opens on Monday, where all 243 newly elected members will take oath.

For the RJD, still the largest component of the Opposition bloc, Tejashwi remains the most recognisable face and the natural choice for leadership.

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra emphasised the consensus: “Tejashwi Yadav has been elected leader of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ in the state legislature. Of course, he will also be leader of our party in the assembly.”

Congress MLC Samir Kumar Singh echoed that sentiment, saying, “the decision on Tejashwi Yadav was unanimous. We have sufficient numbers, and he shall be the leader of the Opposition as well”.

The coalition enters the assembly battered from the recent polls, where the ruling NDA retained power with 202 seats, reducing the Mahagathbandhan to a fraction of its earlier strength.

Singh voiced concerns over the conduct of the elections.

“At the meeting, members of both Houses of the legislature voiced concern over the manner in which the elections were held. These were anything but free and fair. SIR, which was first held in Bihar, remains a questionable exercise. No wonder, there is so much of political friction in a state like West Bengal,” he said.

He added that the Opposition would continue to challenge the government where needed. “We will continue to raise our voice inside the House on all issues concerning the people. We will confront the BJP-led coalition if it tries to backtrack on promises made during the elections”.