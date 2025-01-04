MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 04 January 2025

Techie Atul Subhash’s wife, her family members get bail in suicide abetment case

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family

PTI Published 04.01.25, 08:47 PM
Atul Subhash

Atul Subhash Screengrab

A city civil court here on Saturday granted bail to engineer Atul Subhash’s wife Nikita Singhania, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag Singhania in suicide abetment case.

The 34-year-old techie ended his life on December 9 in Bengaluru, alleging harassment at the hands of his estranged wife and her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the prosecution, the three accused appeared before the court.

Also Read

Subhash had alleged that his in-laws had pressurised him to pay Rs three crore for divorse.

Based on his 40-page suicide note and a one-and-half hour video explaining the situation that drove him to take the drastic step, the police booked the trio, arrested them and brought them from Uttar Pradesh to Bengaluru.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Abetment Of Suicide Harrasment
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Chhattisgarh journalist's murder: Three arrested, main accused absconding; SIT set up

Deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma also claimed the main accused was a Congress leader
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, Dec. 13, 2024.
Quote left Quote right

This govt is scared of China. China forming dam on our land? Who'll suffer if it's built?

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT